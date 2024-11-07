Gateshead winger can shine during loan spell at Spennymoor Town

A former Newcastle United winger has joined National League North club Spennymoor Town on loan.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has backed Tom Allan to become ‘a huge asset’ during a month-long loan stint with National League North club Spennymoor Town.

The former Newcastle United winger has spent the last two seasons with the Heed as they have established themselves as a force in the National League. However, Allan has struggled to find regular game-time under former managers Mike Williamson and Rob Elliot - and will now be handed an opportunity to impress current boss Magnay during a one-month loan at Brewery Field.

Allan spent time on loan with the Moors during the 2022/23 season and made the first start of his latest spell with Graeme Lee’s side when they claimed an impressive 2-1 home win against Scunthorpe United on Tuesday night. Magnay was on hand to witness a lively display from Allan and he revealed the thinking behind the decision to allow the versatile winger to secure game-time away from the International Stadium.

He told The Echo: “He came and spoke to me and we had a really open discussion. I said when I came in we would be open and honest and it’s difficult for Tom to bring his best qualities in our system at times. We spoke about that and his desire to get games.

“I went to Spennymoor to watch him on his debut on Tuesday night and I thought he did well for them. He will be a huge asset during his time there and it will be something we will both revisit at the end of his month with them.”

Allan could make the first league appearance of his latest spell with the Moors when his side host Curzon Ashton on Saturday afternoon.