'Motivated' Magnay backed to succeed at Gateshead ahead of Solihull clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carl Magnay will face the first home game of his managerial reign at Gateshead when they host National League rivals Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Magnay has been backed to succeed at Gateshead as he prepares for his first home game in charge of his hometown club.

The former Hartlepool United and Grimsby Town defender kicked off his reign with a hard-earned 2-2 draw at Altrincham last weekend before a Luke Hannant penalty was enough to help him claim the first win of his managerial career at Sutton United in midweek. Those results meant the Heed will head into Saturday’s home clash with former FA Trophy Final opponents Solihull Moors sat just three points behind current National League leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

After overseeing five games at the head of an interim management team in the aftermath of the departure of former manager Rob Elliot, club legend Ben Clark will remain a keen onlooker as his former Gateshead team-mate guides the fortunes of a club he holds close to his heart. The former Sunderland defender described Magnay as ‘a class act’ and believes he will have the overwhelming support of everyone at the International Stadium as he looks to build on the progress made by his predecessors.

He told The Echo: “The manager was in the dressing room after the game (against Hednesford) and he thanked us for the work we had done over the last two weeks, which shows what a class act he is. His biggest asset is that he loves football and he’s very widely respected around the game. Even when he was playing, he was always looking at the coaching side and he was really good trainer. He does everything at 100% and I know he will be fully committed to helping the club move forwards. I just think he has all of the characteristics to be a really good manager and we will be all be fully behind him and support him.”

Magnay, who was part of the coaching setup at Gateshead under Mike Williamson and Rob Elliot, was quickly identified as Gateshead’s number one target to replace the latter following his departure to Crawley Town earlier this month. After a week of talks, a deal was struck to take Magnay back to the International Stadium and bring an end to a short spell as first-team coach at League Two club Carlisle United. Gateshead chairman Neil Pinkerton admitted there were no other targets on his radar as he looked to make the club’s third managerial appointment since the supporter-led takeover he played a part in during the summer of 2019.

The Heed chairman said: “We know what we are getting and that’s a highly sought-after and motivated individual, that will, without a doubt, be a success here. People need to understand what they are getting into when they get involved at Gateshead Football Club and Carl is under no illusions. He knows it, he gets it, he knows what we are about and he knows how to get the best out of what we have. That’s something that many other clubs are envious of. We didn’t speak to anybody else. All of the feedback I’ve had within football, from Scotland to the South of England, meant we knew the calibre of individual he is and he hasn’t reached anywhere near what his ceiling could be.”