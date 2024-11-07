How Sunderland's home attendance compares to Leeds United, Derby & Sheffield United ahead of Stadium of Light return - gallery

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 7th Nov 2024, 20:00 BST

A look at the latest Championship attendance table to see where Sunderland rank among their rivals.

Championship leaders Sunderland will look to return to winning ways this weekend when they play host to a managerless Coventry City team at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats currently boast the joint best home record in the division with a near perfect five wins and one draw from six matches - scoring an impressive 12 goals in the process whilst conceding just two goals. The Stadium of Light is renowned for its incredible atmosphere on matchdays and under Regis Le Bris it is rapidly becoming one of the fortresses of the division.

But how does Sunderland’s home support compare to some of the other giants of the division including Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Sheffield United in terms of attendance. Here’s all you need to know, courtesy of information from FootballWebPages.

Average attendance - 11,288

1. Oxford United

Average attendance - 11,288 | Getty Images

Average attendance - 11,524

2. Luton Town

Average attendance - 11,524 | Getty Images

Average attendance - 14,721

3. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance - 14,721 | Getty Images

Average attendance - 15,257

4. Millwall

Average attendance - 15,257 | Getty Images

