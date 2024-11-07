Championship leaders Sunderland will look to return to winning ways this weekend when they play host to a managerless Coventry City team at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats currently boast the joint best home record in the division with a near perfect five wins and one draw from six matches - scoring an impressive 12 goals in the process whilst conceding just two goals. The Stadium of Light is renowned for its incredible atmosphere on matchdays and under Regis Le Bris it is rapidly becoming one of the fortresses of the division.