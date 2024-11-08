Magnay calls for focus from Gateshead ahead of AFC Fylde test

Gateshead will hope to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to a fourth game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Magnay has called on his Gateshead squad to ignore their poor record against AFC Fylde and focus on continuing an impressive start to his reign at the National League club.

The former Heed defender was named as permanent successor to Rob Elliot last month and has overseen a pair of 1-0 wins against Sutton United and Solihull Moors after his time in the dugout kicked off with a hard-fought draw at Altrincham. Saturday’s hosts sit just one place and two points above the relegation zone after they crashed to a 5-0 defeat on home soil against Altrincham two weeks ago. However, it is the Coasters that hold the upper hand in recent years after they completed a league double over the Heed in the last three complete seasons in which the two sides have competed in the same division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

Despite being faced with the task of claiming a first ever win at Mill Farm, Magnay stressed his squad are firmly focused on the future, rather than what has played out in the past.

He told The Echo: “We want to keep positive, keep the positive results coming. Fylde, historically hasn’t been a good place for us to go - but that’s just all noise and whatever has happened before, we aren’t concerned about it. We believe we can attack the game and win the game, regardless of what’s happened before. That shouldn’t be in the players’ mind, it’s certainly not in my mind and it’s a game I believe, if we go and play our game and impose ourselves on them, we can win the game.”

The game will see Gateshead face a side managed by Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips for the first time since they inflicted a 7-1 defeat on Hartlepool United last season. The former Black Cats striker left his position at Pools at the end of the campaign but returned to the dugout with Fylde last month. Much like Magnay, Phillips has had time to get his feet under the table at his new club and the Heed boss is anticipating a difficult challenge at Mill Farm.

“Kevin has just gone in there, he will want to make a positive impact. Like us, they’ve had a little bit of time away from the league schedule and they’ve made a couple of additions during that time so that adds a different aspect. He knows us, so it will be interesting to see how he sets up - but this is a difficult game and we have to be the best version of ourselves going there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magnay has confirmed defensive trio Joe Grayson, Kenton Richardson and Brandon Haunstrup are rapidly closing in on a comeback from injury and are expected to be available by the end of the month. However, with the likes of on-loan Derby County youngster Ben Radcliffe and Heed stalwart Robbie Tinkler impressing in recent weeks, Magnay has stressed that there will be work to do to displace the players that have shone in defensive positions.

“They are closer, there is no doubt about that and we are hoping to have them involved by the end of the month,” explained the Heed boss.

Kenton Richardson in action for Gateshead during their 2-1 pre-season friendly win against Sunderland (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

“That will be a huge boost for us but the boys who have come in have been outstanding. Each and every one of them has performed to a high standard and there is a real unit in there. There is no guarantee any of those coming back will just walk back into the side because you have to honour the good performances. It’s a positive they are coming back but they have to work to get back into the side and that competition is what can drive us on.”

Owen Oseni, Regan Booty and Callum Whelan are likely to return to the Gateshead side at Fylde after they were named as substitutes for the midweek defeat against Leeds United Under-21s.