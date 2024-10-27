'Different' - Ex-Sunderland and Aston Villa man reveals what he has heard about Régis Le Bris
Kevin Phillips has revealed what he has heard about Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris since his appointment last summer.
The Frenchman has been a roaring success thus far with the Black Cats top of the Championship heading into this weekend’s clash against Oxford United at the Stadium of Light. Prior to that game, Sunderland had won eight, lost two and drawn one.
Former Sunderland, Aston Villa and England man Phillips, though, has spoken at length about Le Bris’ impact at the Academy of Light and what the former hot-shot striker has heard on the grapevine about the former Lorient boss’ methods.”
“I've spent quite a bit of time up there this season,” Phillips said during Sky’s coverage of Sunderland’s clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. “As you could imagine, they're very passionate about their football up there and with what Newcastle have achieved in the last few years, Sunderland needed something, certainly this season.
“With the new manager being appointed, I think everyone's eyebrows were raised because no one really knew anything about him but I have to say, he's been a revelation since he's come to the football club. The performances back it up. He's very different to what they've had before. He's very analytical in his work. He's very methodical. He's not a ranter and raver, from what I hear.
“He sits back in training. He doesn't get involved too much in the training, in the day-to-day sessions. But he brings clarity to the football club. He makes the messages very, very simple to the players and you can see that in their play. They've had a fantastic start. Did I ever see them having the start they had? No, because they're a very, very young side, the youngest side in the league.
“That comes with young players who don't feel the pressure. They're playing in front of a packed crowd every other week at the stadium. And they've raised their level. So credit to them. It's going to be a long season, but let everyone get carried away. That's for sure,” Phillips concluded.
