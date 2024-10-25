Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s opponents Oxford United have a host of injury problems heading into their trip to the Stadium of Light

Oxford United manager Des Buckingham has told reporters that his side have many different ways of doing things as he hints at a possible tactical change ahead of the visit to league leaders Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ opponents have picked up 14 points from their opening 11 matches in an encouraging start for a team that many had tipped to be nowhere near the promotion picture..

The Yellows are hoping to become the first team to defeat high-flying Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this season but will have to attempt to do so without a number of their key players with Siriki Dembele joining wingers Kyle Edwards, Matt Phillips and Przemyslaw Placheta on the sidelines.

It leaves the U’s with Owen Dale, Malcolm Ebiowei, Marselino Ferdinan and Tyler Goodrham as the natural options out wide, while the likes of Greg Leigh, Louie Sibley and Mark Harris could fill in if required.

Typically this season Oxford United have lined up with a 4-1-4-1 formation with one holding midfielder and an emphasis on attacking teams in the wider areas. This system has earned the team draws in all of their last four matches and has made the team a threat going forward with only Burnley keeping a clean sheet against Buckingham’s team. However, amid an avalanche of injury issues, Buckingham has confirmed to the Oxford Mail that he plans to change the formation and system in the near future to stop team’s figuring out his side.

Ahead of kick-off, he told reporters: “It’s something we spoke about at the start of the season that we were going to have to look at anyway, whether it was because teams would look at us and think they could stop us and work us out a little bit. We’re 11 games in now. People will have a bit of an idea about what we do and how we do it. The good thing is we’ve got many ways to do what we do within it, but we also know if we’re able to switch, whether it be the formation, a different way of playing or a different shape, that would be important to us at some point this season.”

The 39-year-old, however, kept his cards close to his chest when discussing his plans for this weekend’s game.

“If that’s this weekend, then so be it, but it’s going to be so important now as we evolve, what we do, both in terms of players and playing style, that we’ve got different ways of doing things.” Buckingham added

“Certainly a change of formation is one of those things, it’s just whether or not we do it this weekend.”