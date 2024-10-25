Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday hoping to make it a perfect week when they face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.
Wins on the road against Hull City and Luton Town have cemented their place at the top of the table, but they will be well aware that they cannot afford to underestimate an Oxford United side who have made a very solid start to the season following their promotion through the League One play-offs. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at the moment, with significant concerns for both bosses...
1. Emmanuel Latte Lath - out
Middlesbrough have sanctioned a deal worth in excess of £20 million to allow Latte Lath to move to Atlanta United in the MLS. They expect to sign a replacement before Monday night's deadline, but how much of a role they can play remains to be seen. | Getty Images
2. Mark Travers - available
Boro completed the impressive sign of Travers on loan from Bournemouth last week and he could well come straight into the starting XI here. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Alan Browne - out
Recovery from a fractured fibula has been slightly slower than expected but Sunderland are hopeful he'll be back soon. Returned to non-contact training this week but Monday's game will come too soon. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
4. Ahmed Abdullahi - available
Abdullahi is now fully fit but Sunderland have been easing him back via U21s football. With a couple of appearances under his belt, he should now be ready to push for a place in the squad though he'll almost certainly be an impact substitute first and foremost. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
