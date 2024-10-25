The confirmed Sunderland and Oxford United team and injury news with fourteen absentees - gallery

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 24th Oct 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 16:13 BST

Sunderland sit top of the Championship table ahead of the visit of Oxford United on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland return to Championship action on Saturday hoping to make it a perfect week when they face Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

Wins on the road against Hull City and Luton Town have cemented their place at the top of the table, but they will be well aware that they cannot afford to underestimate an Oxford United side who have made a very solid start to the season following their promotion through the League One play-offs. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it at the moment, with significant concerns for both bosses...

Middlesbrough have sanctioned a deal worth in excess of £20 million to allow Latte Lath to move to Atlanta United in the MLS. They expect to sign a replacement before Monday night's deadline, but how much of a role they can play remains to be seen.

1. Emmanuel Latte Lath - out

Middlesbrough have sanctioned a deal worth in excess of £20 million to allow Latte Lath to move to Atlanta United in the MLS. They expect to sign a replacement before Monday night's deadline, but how much of a role they can play remains to be seen. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Boro completed the impressive sign of Travers on loan from Bournemouth last week and he could well come straight into the starting XI here.

2. Mark Travers - available

Boro completed the impressive sign of Travers on loan from Bournemouth last week and he could well come straight into the starting XI here. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Recovery from a fractured fibula has been slightly slower than expected but Sunderland are hopeful he'll be back soon. Returned to non-contact training this week but Monday's game will come too soon.

3. Alan Browne - out

Recovery from a fractured fibula has been slightly slower than expected but Sunderland are hopeful he'll be back soon. Returned to non-contact training this week but Monday's game will come too soon. | Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Abdullahi is now fully fit but Sunderland have been easing him back via U21s football. With a couple of appearances under his belt, he should now be ready to push for a place in the squad though he'll almost certainly be an impact substitute first and foremost.

4. Ahmed Abdullahi - available

Abdullahi is now fully fit but Sunderland have been easing him back via U21s football. With a couple of appearances under his belt, he should now be ready to push for a place in the squad though he'll almost certainly be an impact substitute first and foremost. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford United
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice