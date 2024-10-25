Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland conclude a busy week of Championship action with a clash against Oxford United on Saturday

Régis Le Bris says he has no concerns over Chris Rigg’s workload at this stage and says learning to manage three games in a week is a key part of his development.

Le Bris sprung something of a surprise in midweek by bringing Alan Browne back into the side but at the expense of Patrick Roberts, with Rigg instead playing on the right flank. The 17-year-old scored and played 89 minutes as Sunderland secured a crucial 2-1 win, and the Sunderland head coach has hinted that he has no intention of taking the midfielder out of the side ahead of Oxford United’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

"When you are young, the recovery is easy and I think this is the first idea,” Le Bris said.

“The second one is that we have many robust players and that is very important in this league. For these individual players, they want to play in Europe and for the biggest clubs in the world. So they will have to face this kind of challenge a lot. The key in this kind of schedule is to manage your energy, you have to be efficient and not to waste energy because you know you don't have the same reserves. Tactical cleverness is very important and this helps you to manage the fatigue on the pitch. At the minute, Riggy is recovering very well so I have no worries on that.”

Roberts is line for a return to the starting XI after dropping to the bench on Wednesday, though Le Bris otherwise kept his cards close to his chest ahead of the game.