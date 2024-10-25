Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lionesses legend will be honoured ahead of England's clash with Germany on Friday.

England Lionesses legend and former Sunderland star Steph Houghton will be honoured in a special retirement ceremony on Friday evening at Wembley Stadium. Ahead of England Women’s clash with Germany, the former captain will receive a final recognition following her decision to hang up her boots at the end of the 2023/24 season.

England will play out a rematch of their historic Euro 2022 final on Friday night, welcoming Germany back to the capital. The Lionesses wrote their names in the history books two years ago when goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly brought football home for the nation after a nail-biting final against the eight-time champions.

Houghton was not part of the triumphant England side in 2022. The defender missed what would have been the tournament of her career after suffering a significant injury setback, which ruled out her hopes of making Sarina Wiegman’s final team. Agonisingly, Houghton retired without a major trophy for her country, despite 14 years in the senior team and taking on the role as captain in 2014.

The 36-year-old won three Women’s Super League titles and five FA Cups at club level but a major honour with England evaded her. However, despite her absence from the squad, fellow retired Lioness Izzy Christiansen believes the fairytale summer of 2022 would not have happened without Houghton.

“I genuinely don't think England would have won the Euros in 2022 had Steph not been a captain before for club and for country,” the former Manchester City and Everton star told Sky Sports. “Her impact in the game, it extends for the last 10 or 15 years at least, especially within the change of professionalism in women's football.

“Steph is somebody I look at and will always look back on as someone that paved the way for a lot of people and I hope over the next few months she gets her recognition in the game.”

Indeed, Houghton has played a major role in increasing the visibility of women’s football and outlining a more clear path for those following in her footsteps.

A legend honoured

After starting her career with Sunderland, Houghton put herself on the radar of other clubs, as she won the FA Young Player of the Year Award in 2006/07. The centre-back eventually moved to Leeds Carnegie for a stint, before Arsenal came knocking.

Houghton’s time with the Gunners saw her win seven trophies in three years, leading her up to her iconic move to Man City. The Lioness officially joined City in January 2014, following international teammates Jill Scott, Karen Bardsley and Toni Duggan to the club and eventually going on to win eight trophies. Now, with 121 senior caps for England, Houghton will be honoured under the lights of Wembley and will take the chance to say a final farewell to her adoring fans.

“It was the greatest honour and privilege of my football career to have represented England, and then to go on to captain my country for eight years,” Houghton said ahead of the England vs Germany clash.

“My time with England coincided with huge changes in women’s football, as we went through the period of amateur to professional. As I have said before, I hope that I left the game in a better place than when I came into it and that I contributed in some small way to giving the next generation of players a better future.

“I was fortunate to have played with amazing players and absolute legends of the game. I learnt from managers, coaches and support staff at every camp and tournament. I will forever look back on some amazing memories and it will be special to go back to Wembley and say goodbye to the superb England fans.”

You can watch the Lionesses take on Germany tonight live on ITV1.