Sunderland have picked up where they left off following the end of the international break with Regis Le Bris’ side securing back-to-back away wins in recent days. In their first outing after the October internationals, the Black Cats won 1-0 at Hull City and on Wednesday night claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at Luton Town.

Sunderland are top of the Championship and three points ahead of Burnley and Leeds United, who sit second and third respectively. After consecutive away trips, the Black Cats are back at home on Saturday as they host Oxford United - who have enjoyed an impressive start to their season after coming up through the League One play-offs.

Following the latest round of games, CSDB.gg have fired up their Championship supercomputer to forecast how the final table might look come the end of the season. Any surprises here?