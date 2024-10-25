Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Oxford United in their third game of a busy week of action

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that he is expecting to pick from the same squad of players when Oxford United visit the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

Le Bris says Eliezer Mayenda could return from a muscle injury but says that he has decided there is no need to take a risk with both Wilson Isidor and Aaron Connolly available. The risk of a recurrence with Mayenda is significant and Le Bris says waiting one week more will mitigate that risk entirely.

Sunderland are also hopeful that Dan Ballard will also be able to return for the trip to QPR next weekend. Le Bris said there were no further injuries from Wednesday night’s demanding win over Luton Town, and that everyone was available at this stage.

“Both won't be available tomorrow,” Le Bris said.

“We don't need to take risks, especially with Eliezer. He could be involved tomorrow if we needed him but we don't want to take the risk of a recurrence with this kind of injury. We have Wilson and we have Aaron, we will wait one week for Eliezer. At the minute, everyone is OK and available. They are tired but this is no problem.”

Salis Abdul Samed, Aji Alese, Ahmed Abdullahi, Ian Poveda, Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins are all long-term absentees. Sunderland hope that Samed, Alese and Poveda should be able to return after the November international break.