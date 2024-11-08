Coventry City play their first game since the shock departure of Mark Robins at Sunderland on Saturday afternoon

Ellis Simms could yet feature when Coventry City face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The former Black Cats striker has missed Coventry’s last two fixtures due to a foot problem but as pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, interim boss Rhys Carr said he hoped to have one two of his six injured players back for the game.

The Sky Blues did suffer a further setback in midweek, however, when midfielder Josh Eccles picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

“There are one or two players who we will get back on the grass today,” Carr said.

“I don’t want to give too much away going into the game in terms of returning injuries. We will keep our cards close to our chest. We had six injuries on Wednesday night but every team is stretched, every team has injuries, Sunderland have injuries. We have to manage it the best we can. Josh Eccles will also be suspended for tomorrow's game.”

Carr was appointed on Thursday following the shock sacking of Mark Robins, and takes charge of his first senior game on Saturday.

Jake Bidwell, Jamie Allen, Ben Wilson, Raphael, Norman Bassette and Ellis Simms were all been absent in midweek - worth the first four of those six having been sidelined for a longer period.