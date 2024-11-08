After springing something of a selection surprise at Preston North End in midweek, Régis Le Bris again has some big selection decisions to make as Sunderland look to get back to winning ways against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s how we think he’ll go, both with his bench and the starting XI...
1. Sub - Simon Moore
Le Bris has confirmed that Anthony Patterson is not yet fully fit after his recent injury and so Simon Moore will get the chance to continue his impressive form. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume is one booking away from a suspension but has managed it impressively well for a number of weeks. Is playing well and making good contributions in the final third over recent games. Photo: Nigel French
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Continues to impress, particularly with his distribution from the back, and has quickly formed an excellent partnership with Chris Mepham. | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency
4. CB - Chris Mepham
Has been in superb form for a number of weeks and though Dan Ballard is back, he'll have to be patient. Le Bris has already ruled out switching to a back three at this stage. Simply a must pick right now even if Wednesday probably wasn't his best performance in the first half. | Frank Reid