Régis Le Bris has issued a Sunderland injury update ahead of Coventry City’s visit to the Stadium of Light

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Simon Moore will continue in goal against is former team Coventry City on Saturday.

Anthony Patterson is closing in on a return from his injury but Saturday’s game will come too soon. Le Bris says Moore, who has kept three clean sheets in as many games, is being rewarded for his professionalism behind the scenes.

"I'm very happy for Simon, he has done very well,” Le Bris said.

“He's a top professional with a top attitude, because he trains so well every day he is ready when the opportunity comes. It is good for him and us as a team. Anthony won't be available, we hope he will be back for Millwall because he will have two weeks to recover.”

Jobe Bellingham will serve the second game of his suspension on Saturday and Le Bris is not expecting any of his other injured players to return, meaning he will be picking from the same squad for Saturday.