Sunderland’s head coach has been recognised for the club’s superb form last month

Régis Le Bris has been named the Championship manager of the month for the second time this season.

The Sunderland head coach has been recognised for overseeing a brilliant run of form through October, in which Sunderland picked up 13 points from their five games. Le Bris said the recognition represented the hard work everyone was putting in behind the scenes at the Academy of Light but again warned that there would be sterner challenges ahead.

“This award represents the hard work and performances of the players and staff throughout the club,” Le Bris said.

“We are pleased with the progress we have made during the start of the season, but we understand there are still many games remaining and greater challenges ahead of us. We need to stay very consistent, but there is a willingness to improve within the building and this will serve us well moving forward.”

Former Sunderland striker and EFL pundit Don Goodman said that the Black Cats look like genuine contenders for automatic promotion.

Goodman said: “Le Bris’ Sunderland continued where they left off in September and look genuinely primed for a real push at automatic promotion this season. He deserves a lot of credit for getting the best out of their exciting attacking talent, guiding his young team to four wins from an unbeaten five games in October.”

Sunderland return to Championship action when they face Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

Former Sheffield United and Bristol City boss Danny Wilson, who chairs the judging panel, said: “Sunderland and Regis maintained their great form in an unbeaten October, returning 13 points from their 5 games. Their impressive month included a terrific win at highly fancied Luton Town at Kenilworth road and a last gasp 2-2 draw at home to second placed Leeds United.”