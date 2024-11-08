The Sunderland striker made his full debut against Preston North End in midweek

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland striker Aaron Connolly has admitted that he was not wholly satisfied with his performance in Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw with Preston North End, but has insisted that he is capable of making a telling contribution for the Black Cats this season.

The Irishman was handed his first start in a red and white shirt by Regis Le Bris at Deepdale, and came agonisingly close to opening his account for his new club when he saw a close range first half effort deflected wide of the near post by North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite drawing a blank as the Black Cats dropped two points for a second consecutive game, Connolly delivered a reassuringly resolute assessment of his own personal progress, and of Sunderland’s prospects for the rest of the campaign writ large.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Speaking to the club’s in-house media team after the final whistle, he said: “Probably a fair result. I don’t think we ever got going like we know we can. Listen, they’re a good side, been in the Championship for a long time. They know how to play against teams at home, and I feel like at times we played into their hands, but it’s a point on the board. Points on the board are what matters. Obviously we wanted three, but hopefully that will come on Saturday.

“Obviously [his full debut] didn’t go how I wanted it to. You always imagine scoring on your first start, but listen, I haven’t started a Championship game in, I think, ten or eleven months now, so to get back out there, that’s what matters. Now I’ve got that under my belt, I feel like I can flourish. I’m just looking forward to more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been six weeks now, so I was never going to use the excuse that I had no pre-season - that’s not me. I didn’t have one last year at Hull and I was scoring goals. I know the goals will come. I’m not going to force it. It was disappointing, the way I played tonight, but it happens, it’s football. There’s 32 games left this season and I know I can contribute, I know I can score goals - that’s all that matters. Like I said before, points on the board, that’s the main thing.”

He added: “We want three points every week, but it’s not going to happen in the Championship. That’s the way it is. Unbeaten runs are what get you promoted, and grinding out results like this - away at QPR with ten men, away at Preston when we’re not at it. Two points from two games, we were hoping for six, but let’s put it right at home on Saturday.

“I love it here. It’s a great group, I like the way we play, and I can see myself having a successful season here - and hopefully beyond that as well. I’m happy with my first start. Like I said, didn’t go exactly as I planned it, but I’m sure the plan I had in my head will come off soon.”