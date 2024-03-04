Gateshead skipper closing in on comeback ahead of 'final push' for success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gateshead captain Greg Olley has revealed he is hoping to make a long-awaited return to action over the coming weeks as his side target success on two fronts.

The former Newcastle United and Hull City has been out of action since November when he sustained a serious knee injury in a home draw with Southend United but has stepped up his bid to return to contention over the last fortnight. Olley will remain on the sidelines as Rob Elliot’s men face three consecutive home games with Tuesday’s meeting with Solihull Moors and a date with Dagenham and Redbridge seven days later coming either side of Saturday’s FA Trophy quarter-final tie against Peterborough Sports.

Olley has confirmed the away day at Ebbsfleet United in two weeks time is his initial target to return to the on-field action and he is ready to make up for lost time as his side challenge for success on two fronts.

He told The Echo: “I should be training this week and I think our target is Ebbsfleet in a couple of weeks time. That’s the game I am hoping to get back for and after that we have a week free for training with no Tuesday game so it gives me time to recover as well. Hopefully after that I am pretty much back in.”

Olley openly admits to being a frustrated supporter from the stands throughout his period on the sidelines as the Heed skipper has been forced to watch his team-mates in their bid to reach the National League play-offs and to secure a second consecutive Wembley date in the FA Trophy Final. However, with a run of just one defeat in their last nine games in all competitions, Olley admitted his life had been made a little easier by his side’s impressive run of form.