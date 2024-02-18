Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rob Elliot hailed the attitude and bravery of on-loan defender Mamadou Jobe after he rounded off a difficult week by scoring his first goal for Gateshead in their 4-2 win against Wealdstone.

The Cambridge United centre-back was unable to train until 24 hours before the win at Grosvenor Vale after being given time away from the club to attend his Mother's funeral earlier in the week. After returning to training on Friday and agreeing to remain on loan at Gateshead for the remainder of the season, Jobe was named in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Stones.

Gateshead goalkeeper Rob Elliot (photo Jack McGraghan)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He rewarded Elliot for his show of faith by heading his side into an early lead and continued to be a strong presence alongside Joe Grayson and Louis Storey at the heart of the Heed defence as they completed a league double over their hosts. The win also takes Gateshead back into the National League play-off spots - but it was the performance of his on-loan defender and the promise he holds that was at the front of the Heed manager's mind after the game.

He told the club website: "I think everyone understands Mamadou had his Mum's funeral on Tuesday so he hadn't trained with us until yesterday (Friday). So the mental strength to be able to come through and play like that, get the goal and do everything he has done is just incredible and it's a testament to him as a lad.

"His performance overall was fantastic. As a centre-half on that pitch, for him, Louis (Storey) and Joe (Grayson), it's really difficult because your footing was unsure and you've got to defend, but I thought they all did exceptionally well. It's brilliant to have him (Jobe) for the rest of the season because since he's come in he's been an absolute rock for us.

"He's the best kid ever, we love him to pieces but we need to make sure we keep working with him, we keep helping him on the journey on and off the pitch because he's a really special talent and I'm really excited to see his career. I want to make sure he does the basics right here and we give him the best possible platform so he can enjoy himself here and see what the future holds."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad