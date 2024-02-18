Sunderland slipped four points away from the Championship play-off places following a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.

After taking a first-half lead courtesy of Jack Clarke's finish, the Black Cats couldn't maintain their momentum after the interval as goals from Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi gave the hosts all three points. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Jack Clarke injury scare

Before Clarke opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, the winger appeared to hurt himself when his foot got caught between the pitch and one of the advertising hoardings. That didn't stop Sunderland's top scorer netting his 15th goal of the season, yet Clarke did go to ground and looked in some discomfort immediately after his goal.

Thankfully for the visitors, the issue wasn't a serious one as Clarke completed the full match. Along with Trai Hume, he is one of only two players who has started every league game for the Black Cats this season.

Former players not able to feature

As well as Birmingham boss Tony Mowbray, there are other Sunderland connections in the Blues' squad, including former Black Cats defender Dion Sanderson and Alex Pritchard.

Neither Sanderson (ankle) or Pritchard (calf) were able to feature at St Andrew's, yet Pritchard, who only left Sunderland in January, was seen near the dugout catching up with some of his former teammates.

Jobe Bellingham's reception

In Sunderland's team, Jobe Bellingham was playing at St Andrew's for the first time since making the switch to Wearside last summer. The 18-year-old was cheered by the home supporters when the teams were read out before the game as he lined up against his boyhood club.

Beale explains Trai Hume incident

In the second half Beale withdrew Hume to bring on Luis Hemir, after his side had fallen behind. The Sunderland boss was then criticised on social media after appearing to ignore Hume's attempt to shake his hand.

Beale said after the game he hadn't seen Hume, insisting he has an excellent relationship with the player and that the defender was carrying a knock before the match. Beale also posted a message on Instagram after the game, saying he wasn't aware Hume had gone to shake his hand and that he'd later apologised to the full-back.

Tony Mowbray's surprise

As Birmingham boss Mowbray was walking off the pitch following the full-time whistle, a bag of Revels chocolates was thrown in his direction by one of the Birmingham fans. One of the stewards then handed the gift to Mowbray who took them with him as he walked down the tunnel.

One change in the squad

With Patrick Roberts unavailable due to a hamstring injury, Caden Kelly was named on Sunderland's first-team bench for the second time this season. The 20-year-old was a regular for the Black Cats' under-21s side last term but has missed a large part of this season with an injury.