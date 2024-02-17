News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland against Birmingham. Photo: Frank ReidJobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland against Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid
Jobe Bellingham playing for Sunderland against Birmingham. Photo: Frank Reid

Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Birmingham loss - including three 7s and one 4

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.
By Phil Smith
Published 17th Feb 2024, 17:30 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s – but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at St Andrew’s:

Made a fine stop from Stansfield in the first half but pushed a shot into a dangerous area for the equaliser and like his defence was slow to respond to the deflection that led to Miyoshi’s winner. 5

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Made a fine stop from Stansfield in the first half but pushed a shot into a dangerous area for the equaliser and like his defence was slow to respond to the deflection that led to Miyoshi’s winner. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Made a lot of challenges throughout the game and was one of those who largely stood up to the challenge in the second half despite Sunderland’s eventual defeat. 7

2. Trai Hume - 7

Made a lot of challenges throughout the game and was one of those who largely stood up to the challenge in the second half despite Sunderland’s eventual defeat. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Fairly strong performance in the main but a yellow card in the second half means he will miss the next two fixtures. Jenson Seelt is capable of stepping in but he’ll be a big miss regardless. 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

Fairly strong performance in the main but a yellow card in the second half means he will miss the next two fixtures. Jenson Seelt is capable of stepping in but he’ll be a big miss regardless. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Very strong throughout the first half but was caused problems in the second by Stansfield’s energy and the substitutes Mowbray brought on in the final third. 6

4. Luke O’Nien - 6

Very strong throughout the first half but was caused problems in the second by Stansfield’s energy and the substitutes Mowbray brought on in the final third. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBirminghamPhil SmithBlack CatsBirmingham City