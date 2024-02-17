Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s – but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at St Andrew’s:
1. Anthony Patterson - 5
Made a fine stop from Stansfield in the first half but pushed a shot into a dangerous area for the equaliser and like his defence was slow to respond to the deflection that led to Miyoshi’s winner. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 7
Made a lot of challenges throughout the game and was one of those who largely stood up to the challenge in the second half despite Sunderland’s eventual defeat. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Fairly strong performance in the main but a yellow card in the second half means he will miss the next two fixtures. Jenson Seelt is capable of stepping in but he’ll be a big miss regardless. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Very strong throughout the first half but was caused problems in the second by Stansfield’s energy and the substitutes Mowbray brought on in the final third. 6 Photo: Frank Reid