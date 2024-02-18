Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus during Sunderland Til I Die season three

Former Sunderland favourite Micky Gray has delivered his verdict on Sunderlad's recent woes.

Under head coach Michael Beale, Sunderland have lost their last two games away from home in the Championship against bottom-half clubs Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two losses have heaped considerable pressure on Beale from fans with supporters angry at the Black Cats' drop-off and their head coach seemingly ignoring full-back Trai Hume as he was substituted against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Beale later said that he hadn't seen Hume leave the pitch and issued an apology after the game. Former Sunderland defender Gray, though, delivered his verdict on matters at the club and suggested that there blame fell at the door of Beale alongside owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Taking to Twitter, Gray said: "In the space of 6 weeks I’ve gone from speaking to fans who we’re enjoying watching us play win lose or draw to I’m not going to watch them anymore. If it ain’t broke then don’t fix it. Who’s to blame? #SAFC #Speakman #Dreyfus #Beale"

Gray, who came up through Sunderland's youth system to earn 410 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, was recently inducted into the club's Hall of Fame and was at the Stadium of Light as a section of fans chanted for Beale to be sacked against Hull City earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad