Elliot insists in-form Gateshead star can get even better ahead of Oxford City clash

Gateshead interim manager Rob Elliot has backed in-form midfielder Callum Whelan to continue to improve as his side aim for success on two fronts between now and the end of the season.

The former Manchester United academy star has come to the fore in recent weeks as the Heed progressed into the last eight of the FA Trophy and enhanced their chances of securing a National League play-off place with a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. That run continued with away wins at Wealdstone and Kidderminster Harriers earlier this week, with Whelan opening the scoring in the latter of those two victories.

Gateshead midfielder Callum Whelan (photo Charlie Waugh)

Ahead of Saturday's home game with bottom of the table Oxford City, former Newcastle United goalkeeper Elliot revealed his delight over the midfielder's form in recent weeks and revealed how he believes he can help Whelan become one of the best players in non-league's top tier over the coming weeks and months.

He told The Echo: "Whelo is just at the start of his journey if I am honest. You can't doubt his work in possession of the ball - but it's out of possession work I've been even more pleased with. He is our leader, he sets traps and both him and Luke Hannant are the ones we trust the most to set our structure so well. The buy-in from Whelo on that is setting another dimension to his game.

"What is really pleasing for me is that I see Whelo higher and higher up the pitch because he has the ability to change games in the attacking third. My personal aim for him is that I want to develop him into the best number ten in the league and because of his ability and fitness, he can play as a number four, eight and ten in the same game. Thats's such a massive bonus for us to have because he can be key in any number of systems and shapes for us."

Elliot has confirmed Connor McBride is expected to return from an ankle injury for Saturday's game but the likes of Greg Olley, Robbie Tinkler, Kenton Richardson and Tom Allan are not yet ready to be back in contention.

He said: "It's nice to see the squad is going to hopefully, if we don't get any more injuries or any weird situations, will get stronger every week. We should have Kenton, Tinks and Tom Allan back by the Trophy game but we have to be a little more patient with Greg than the others because of the nature of his injury."