Gateshead excited by push for double success following FA Trophy win at Hereford

Louis Storey has revealed Gateshead are full of 'excitement and hope' as they challenge for success on two fronts between now and the end of the season.

After coming through a difficult midway point of the campaign that saw several loan stars recalled by their parent clubs and in-form forward Stephen Wearne join League Two club MK Dons, the Heed are showing signs of a return to the sort of form that lit up the opening months of the National League season.

Rob Elliot's men have taken seven points from their last three league games to move into the play-off places in non-league's top tier and keep alive hopes of securing promotion into the EFL. The positivity surrounding the International Stadium was further enhanced on Saturday when a Marcus Dinanga goal helped the Heed see off National League North side Hereford to move into the last eight of the FA Trophy for the second successive season.

Gateshead will join the likes of Bromley, Barnet and Solihull Moors in Monday’s quarter-final draw and Storey has admitted the Heed squad are fully motivated to aim for success in the Trophy and the league.

He told The Echo: “We talked about the opportunity and the reward of the competition and a couple of lads give an insight into past experiences at Wembley and what a first-time appearance would mean to some players at the club. Things get serious now and we are looking forward to taking on the challenge and seeing if we can get there. The next game is always the important one and we are attacking the challenge of trying to progress in the Trophy and pushing for the play-offs with plenty of excitement and hope.”