Gateshead captain Greg Olley ready to step up bid to return from injury

Gateshead captain Greg Olley (photo Jack McGraghan)

Gateshead captain Greg Olley is hoping to hand a major boost to his side’s National League play-off hopes by stepping up his comeback from injury over the coming weeks.

The former Newcastle United and Hull City midfielder has been out of action since he suffered a serious knee ligament injury in a 1-1 draw against Southend United in November and has been through a painstaking rehabilitation over the last three months. As he prepares for the next stage of his recovery, Olley gave a positive update of where he stands as he looks to return to contention and aid his side as they look to continue their push for a play-off spot between now and the end of the season.

He told The Echo: “I would say on track would be the perfect description for where the recovery is at. I am past the point of pain so I am just strengthening in the gym. I’ve been back running and did a first longer run last week so I have been getting decent sessions in my legs. I want to be on the pitch as much as possible and when it happens where I can’t it does get under my skin and it does get frustrating.

“The lads have been performing really well and we have picked up big wins to stay in and around the play-offs, despite there being a lot of changes within the squad over the last couple of months. There is stability now and I want to be back in amongst the squad.”

Olley admitted he had to remain positive during what had been a challenging period in his career but is now seeing the light at the end of a tunnel by setting an initial target to return to training by the end of the month and a possible return to on-field action by the middle of March.

“It will be four months by the time I am back and it has been tough to take but I’ve taken it day-by-day. I’ve concentrated on myself, there’s always a positive to the negative and I’ve done everything that has been asked of me.

