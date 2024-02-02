Gateshead to show patience with new signing Kain Adom ahead of Southend United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Elliot has praised the ‘infectious’ impact of Gateshead new boy Kain Adom - but warned he will show patience as the winger adapts to life in the professional game.

The former Welling United player was a surprise addition to the Heed ranks last month after he was persuaded to swap life in the National League South for a move to the North East where he will test his fortunes in non-league’s top tier for the first time.

Gateshead winger Kain Adom (photo Charles Waugh)

Adom made a positive impact on his Gateshead debut when he came off the bench in a 1-0 defeat at Dorking Wanderers two weeks ago and introduced himself to the International Stadium faithful in fine style when he notched the decisive goal in last weekend’s 2-1 home win against Barnet.

Although his goal rightly captured the attention in the aftermath of the win over the Bees, Adom’s all-action display and the enthusiasm he showed after his introduction in the game enthused Gateshead’s supporters. Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Elliot has revealed he has been left with a similar impression of one of his most recent additions as he considers his options ahead of Saturday’s visit to Southend United.

He told The Echo: “He’s a lovely kid and I said to him after the game that his intensity since he came in shows he is someone that is relishing being full-time and being a professional. That’s been infectious and you can assess his performance against Barnet and say he maybe did a few things wrong - but the desire and mentality to be effective is what completely overrides all of that and leaves us with a good feeling.

“Once he gets to grips with how we play, once he gets to grips with the system, he’s going to be a very exciting player and he has a real desire to score goals. But we have to look after him, we have to look after his body and it doesn’t mean we are doing to play him every week. We have a lot of games coming up and he will get his chance.”

