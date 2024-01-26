Derby County striker sets aims after completing Gateshead loan move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derby County striker Dajaune Brown is aiming to make the most of his loan spell at Gateshead as he looks to continue his progression with the League One club.

The 18-year-old frontman will spend the remainder of the season at the International Stadium as a new look Heed squad look to reinvigorate their push for a National League play-off place after a below-par run of form.

With several departures and key injuries decimating Rob Elliot's squad, a number of new additions have been made and Brown became the latest when he agreed to a temporary switch the Tyneside earlier this week. The young striker has 18 goals in 20 league games for the Rams Under-18s this season and has also scored against the likes of Sunderland, Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League 2 fixtures so far this season.

Derby County striker Dajaune Brown has joined Gateshead on loan (photo Jack McGraghan)

His progression earned first-team minutes with substitute appearances against Northampton Town and Leyton Orient earlier this month - a decision that actually help up his loan switch to Gateshead. But with the deal now done, Brown is relishing the opportunity that lies ahead of his as his Heed career gets underway against Barnet on Saturday afternoon.

After completing his temporary switch to join Rob Elliot’s squad, Brown told the club website: “I’ve settled in quite well, the boys have been good to me so that’s helped me to settle in quicker as well.

“We obviously had a bit of difficulty where I was on the bench (for Derby’s first-team) because I was meant to come earlier but we had to delay it a bit. They’ve told me they’re a possession based team, so they want me to come in and try and hold the ball up in play and really bring my strengths into the team. I feel like I can gain a lot of different techniques from a loan like this.”

Gateshead player-assistant manager Louis Storey added: "Dajaune is someone who we've kept an eye on for a little while, to be honest. The longer we've kept an eye on him, in terms of how he's been getting on, the more that he's kicked on in recent games.

"He's an option that will help us maybe change our shape, whether that's right from the start, or to be a little more fluid in jumping from having a nine and a 10 to two nines so that we can affect the goal as much as possible. We look forward to seeing him come in, buy in and enjoy his first senior men's loan move. He's going to provide competition and more options, and we look forward to seeing how he comes on."