Hemir Semedo playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDHemir Semedo playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland transfers: Six players who could leave on loan in January and three who probably won't: Gallery

Sunderland may allow some of their younger players to leave on loan during the January transfer window.
Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are still looking to strengthen their squad before the end of the January transfer window – while some players may be allow to leave on loan.

The Black Cats are yet to make a signing this month, with the club looking to bolster their striker and central midfield options. That may enable some younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.

Here are some players who could be allowed to leave this month and some who probably won’t:

1. Hemir Semedo - Could leave

2. Eliezer Mayenda - Set to stay

3. Jewison Bennette - Could leave

4. Chris Rigg - Set to stay

