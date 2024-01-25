Sunderland are still looking to strengthen their squad before the end of the January transfer window – while some players may be allow to leave on loan.

The Black Cats are yet to make a signing this month, with the club looking to bolster their striker and central midfield options. That may enable some younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.

Here are some players who could be allowed to leave this month and some who probably won’t:

1 . Hemir Semedo - Could leave Beale has said the 20-year-old striker, who has started just one Championship match this season, could leave on loan this month, but only if Sunderland sign a replacement.

2 . Eliezer Mayenda - Set to stay While Mayenda has also started just one Championship match this season, Beale has said it will be better for the 18-year-old to stay on Wearside and continue his development.

3 . Jewison Bennette - Could leave After making 19 appearances for the first team last season, Bennette has only played nine minutes of Championship football this campaign. Sunderland coach Mike Dodds has previously said the club would consider sending the 19-year-old out on loan this month.