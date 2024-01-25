"There are a few things with that. Coming in the team was a team that had three running, full-flowing full-backs behind wide players. We've had an issue in the left-back position with losing Niall and then Dennis has had a recurrence , we put Aji in, he was doing well and got injured. We've had Paddy out as well.

"Those things are not ideal, they are not excuses, they are actually facts. I think the last two games we were unfortunate not to get results.

"In terms of the striker situation the club did invest heavily in the summer in four number nines. The reality is no one had scored a goal before me coming in. Since I've come in Rusyn has played more and scored, Pritchard scored his first goal of the season. Paddy Roberts is yet to score. It's clear as a team it was a problem for Tony and is now a slight issue for myself.