Sunderland transfer news: Michael Beale discusses strikers and previews Stoke City Championship fixture
Sunderland news and transfer updates after head coach Michael Beale held his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Stoke City.
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday's Championship match against Stoke City - and head coach Michael Beale held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be hoping to bounce back following last week's chastening 1-0 defeat against Hull, when a section of the home fans turned on Beale.
Sunderland are still just three points off a play-off place in the Championship and sit 10th after 28 matches. Stoke are eight points behind the Black Cats are 19th following a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham last time out:
Here's what was said at the Academy of Light as Beale spoke to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Beale on finding the right balance
"As I say we've had a problem with the full-backs because we've had to move Trai around Paddy was a real asset to the team on the right side. We've sort of last that.
"To be fair to Jenson, Jenson is a fantastic signing for the club and has played in a position well but he is playing out of position. There are some positions we need to improve.
"Also before the Hull game, I think it was the same day I'd been here a month and we'd played seven games. We'd only trained together about 13 or 14 times so to implement in things in that busy schedule. All these things need time."
Beale on trying to bring players in
"There are a few things with that. Coming in the team was a team that had three running, full-flowing full-backs behind wide players. We've had an issue in the left-back position with losing Niall and then Dennis has had a recurrence , we put Aji in, he was doing well and got injured. We've had Paddy out as well.
"Those things are not ideal, they are not excuses, they are actually facts. I think the last two games we were unfortunate not to get results.
"In terms of the striker situation the club did invest heavily in the summer in four number nines. The reality is no one had scored a goal before me coming in. Since I've come in Rusyn has played more and scored, Pritchard scored his first goal of the season. Paddy Roberts is yet to score. It's clear as a team it was a problem for Tony and is now a slight issue for myself.
"I came here to work with the players who are here so my focus is on that. know that Kristjaan is going to come and talk to you about the transfer market. I think it's clear where the team needs to improve."
Beale on Stoke game
"If we win that game I think we will go back to just outside the play-offs on goal difference. It's a huge crisis at this football club, youngest team in the league, we haven't got the biggest budget, we're sat three points off the play-offs with a home game coming up. I'm a little bit perplexed and bemused by the outside thing.
"The change was made by the club. We'd won two in nine before the change was made. In the next nine league games the team has won four. For me there is an ongoing issue that we are not scoring enough goals.
"We need to try and rectify that and need all the support from the outside."
Beale on backlash from the fans
"Listen we've just lost two, two games, two close games. Off the back of that there is anxiety in the fan base because we want to do well.
"We're in a similar position to when I took over so there is still a lot to play for. I think some people weren't happy when I arrived, before I even started.
"We have to just play the next game in front of us. I'm delighted with the way the players are working behind the scenes, the togetherness of the group. I just have to keep working with the players."
Jack Diamond leave on loans
Sunderland have confirmed that Jack Diamond has joined League One side Carlisle United on loan until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old has not played any competitive football since March of last year, when the 24-year-old was charged with rape and sexual assault and suspended by Sunderland. Diamond was subsequently cleared of all charges at Newcastle Crown Court last month. He has since been back at the Academy of Light to resume footballing activity.
On the winger's move to Carlisle, Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "After returning to the Academy of Light earlier this month, a loan opportunity is the natural next step for Jack to achieve regular playing time. This move represents an opportunity for him to return to the level he was playing at last season, and we look forward to tracking his progress over the remainder of the campaign.”
Kieffer Moore latest
Sunderland are still trying to sign another striker before the end of this month.
Bournemouth frontman Kieffer Moore was a player on the Black Cats' radar, while there was interest from multiple Championship clubs.
Yet according to the Athletic, Moore, who was hoping to gain more game time ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March, is now likely to stay at Bournemouth this month.
The Cherries are said to have wanted a permanent for the 31-year-old, who has made just eight Premier League appearances this season.
Team news
In terms of team news, Patrick Roberts (calf) and Bradley Dack (hamstring) remain sidelined and will be unavailable for the Stoke game. Beale also confirmed last week that Aji Alese is set to be sidelined for the next month after picking up an injury in training.
Dennis Cirkin is also still out with a hamstring issue, which required surgery and will keep the defender sidelined for the next few months.
Corry Evans is still recovering from an ACL injury, while Elliot Embleton is recovering from a thigh issue he suffered while on loan at Derby.
Niall Huggins is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Michael Beale's pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Stoke at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at around 1:45pm, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.