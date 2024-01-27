Standards set for Gateshead matchwinners after Barnet win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gateshead new boy Kain Adom believes standards have been set after he marked his home debut with the decisive goal in a 2-1 home win against National League rivals Barnet.

It was the Bees that took a controversial lead just before the half-hour mark as top goalscorer Nicke Kambaba sent a header beyond Heed keeper Eddie Beach after the officials missed what looked like a push on Louis Storey.

Kain Adom celebrates scoring Gateshead's second goal in their 2-1 home win against Barnet (photo Charles Waugh)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After what had been an underwhelming first-half performance, Rob Elliot’s men improved significantly after the break and got back on level-terms with a stupendous effort from Luke Hannant. Adom, a recent signing from National League South side Welling United, then snatched the points for his new side with a cool finish after breaking in behind the visitors defence inside the final ten minutes of the game.

Reflecting on his goal and the win, Adom told The Echo: “It’s lovely to start off with a goal, it really feels great.

“To be honest, the boys worked so hard today to get the win. It really is a dream and I wanted to start off with a bang and hopefully I can keep going for the rest of the season. We have shown we can beat teams at the top half of the table and these are the teams we are doing to be competing with for the play-offs. We need to make sure we replicate this result and performance week-in, week-out.”

It was Hannant that had got the Heed back on level-terms with a goal of the season contender on the hour-mark after former Hartlepool United striker Kabamba had given the visitors a narrow lead at the interval. The former Port Vale and Colchester United wing-back produced an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box that restored parity and gave his side a platform to go on and claim their first league win of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After what has been a challenging month on and off the pitch at the International Stadium, Hannant could not hid his delight and satisfaction over what could become one of the most important wins of the season for his side.