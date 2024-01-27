Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defeated Stoke City 3-1 in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, which could prove to be a huge win in the Wearside career of head coach Michael Beale.

Goals from Mason Burstow, Abdoullah Ba and Pierre Ekwah handed the home side the win... here's how it unfolded as a dramatic week in Sunderland came to a positive end:

Michael Beale drops obvious transfer hints with selection

Sunderland faced Stoke City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship with fans rocked by the news that Alex Pritchard had ruled himself out of the clash amid transfer and contract uncertainty.

Abdoullah Ba replaced Pritchard with Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow also coming into the starting XI to replace Nazariy Rusyn, who dropped to the bench. There was also no place on the bench for Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette, who is understood to be closing in on a move to Greece on loan.

Youngsters Tom Watson, 17, and Ben Crompton, 20, were promoted by Michael Beale ahead of Ellis Taylor, which hints towards either a potential injury or transfer during the January window. Taylor's contract only has six months left to run and usually takes a spot on the bench when Sunderland are short. His non-inclusion could prove an interesting sub-plot (albeit minor) to keep an eye on.

Burstow's inclusion in Beale's starting XI pretty much confirms what Beale had previously stated that the Chelsea loanee will not be recalled by the Premier League club during the window as had been suggested earlier this month.

Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke wasteful during opening preiod

After an early Jack Clarke free-kick won Sunderland a corner minutes into the game, Stoke City had the better of the play thereafter with the pace of Jordan Thompson causing right-back Jenson Seelt some problems. Going the other way, Seelt found space down Stoke City's left-hand side but his crosses failed to meet their mark during the opening 10 minutes. The Dutchman was fortunate Campbell did not do better with a stray back pass with Dan Ballard coming over to mop up his colleague's error.

Stoke City had the first chance of note when Bae Jun-Ho fired at Anthony Patterson from just outside the area. Sunderland's goalkeeper was equal to it. From the resulting corner, Sunderland broke through Clarke with Sunderland's man hitting a good chance over the bar. Beale's side should have taken the lead in the 17th minute after Clarke teed up Ekwah, whose shot hit the side netting.

Stoke fire back with chances as Sunderland struggle with pace

Stoke City had chanced of their own though with Campbell's shot deflecting off Neil for a corner. One noticeable difference from Sunderland's last game against Hull City was their press, with Clarke, Burstow, Jobe and Ba pressing Stoke's goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and their backline, which saw Clarke up against former teammate Gooch, playing right-back for The Potters.

On the 25-minute mark, Sunderland were once again fortunate not to fall behind with the pace of Campbell causing Beale's side problems in behind. The Stoke man set up teammate Jun-Ho, who blasted over Patterson's bar in what was a let-off for the home side. Stoke won another corner bang on 30 minutes but Patterson was equal to the superb delivery with a commanding catch.

Patterson then helped keep the scores level with a fantastic save from Cundle before Luke O'Nien, playing his 250th game for the club, cleared off the line. Moments later Clarke was handed an opportunity to give Sunderland the lead but his pass to Burstow was cut out. The former Leeds man should have arguably gone by himself. Just before half-time Stoke had a minor shout for a penalty but Mehdi Leris' claims were waved away by referee Andy Davies.

Sunderland take the lead at the perfect time

With just a few minutes remaining of normal time, Sunderland took the lead. Jobe did well in the middle to release Clarke, who powered through towards goal but saw his shot saved by Iversen. The ball eventually fell to Burstow who poked home his first goal for Sunderland.

Stoke City had virtually no time to respond to Sunderland's hammer blow and a half in which the visitors probably just about edged in terms of clear chances created ended with the scoreboard reading 1-0 to the Black Cats. The visitors had more shots (9) and more shots on target (4) than their counterparts during the opening 45 minutes with Steven Schumacher's side slightly edging the possession charts by a margin of 54 per cent to Sunderland's 46 per cent.

Abdoullah Ba immediately makes it two after Jack Clarke magic

The second half started fast with Stoke City pushing but Sunderland struck another hammer blow on the counterattack. The ever-present Clarke roared down the left wing and into the box before finding Ba, who fired home with just 49 minutes on the clock. There are never good times in which to concede but the timing of Sunderland's strikes on either side of half time sapped Stoke's morale.

Sunderland then nearly made it three with 57 minutes on the clock but Clarke's shot, which looked certain to hit the back of Iversen's net, was deflected and trickled wide. Stoke City finally woke up in the 65th minute with Leris firing wide of Patterson's goal.

It was dreamland for Sunderland in the 70th minute when midfielder Pierre Ekwah, who hasn't been at his best since returning from an injury earlier this season, broke forward to fire home Sunderland's third goal of the afternoon.

Stoke given glimmer of hope after Lynden Gooch's cross

Sunderland's clean sheet was ruined in the 75th minute when former Sunderland man Lynden Gooch saw his cross turned home by Jenson Seelt for an unfortunate own goal.

Burstow was replaced by Rusyn shortly after. Jobe was brought off by Beale with seven minutes to play and was replaced by Chris Rigg as Sunderland closed out the win. Timothee Pembele was also handed a cameo towards the end in the place of goalscorer Ba.

Beale may find vindication with fans hard to earn despite win

The head coach has endured a torrid start to life as Sunderland boss and took on fans with his comments after the Black Cats' loss to Hull City seven days ago both post-match and in his pre-Stoke City press conference, causing fury amongst supporters.

The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light, which threatened in the week to be toxic should Sunderland fall behind against Stoke City, started flat but there weren't any chants calling for Beale to go when the scores were level as feared during the build-up. Sunderland fans celebrated the three goals with their usual passion but there were no chants in favour of Beale either, with supporters choosing to concentrate on their team.

You do have to wonder how many wins it would take for Beale to repair his damaged relationship with Sunderland's support but there is no doubt that winning so convincingly against Stoke City was a vital first step on the road to recovery. All eyes now turn to the Riverside Stadium next Sunday with Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough providing Beale's next task. Another convincing performance is a must.

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Ballard, O'Nien, Hume, Seelt, Neil, Ekwah, Jobe (Rigg, 84), Clarke, Ba (Pembele, 92), Burstow (Rusyn, 78)

Unused subs: Bishop, Hemir, Triantis, Watson, Crompton

Stoke City: Iversen, Gooch (Johnson, 85), Rose, Burger, Campbell (Mmaee, 60), Thompson, Wilmot, Haksabanovic (Lowe, 60), Jun-Ho, Cundle (Vidigal, 60), Leris (Baker, 71)

Unused subs: Bonham, Pearson, Johnson, Hoever, McNally, Lower

Bookings: Cundle, Thompson, Wilmot