The Stadium of Light faithful were in fine form once again as the famous Wearside roar provided the soundtrack to Sunderland's impressive 3-1 win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Despite falling behind to a Ryan Hardie goal four minutes before half-time, Michael Beale's men hit back in some style after the interval as they turned the game on its head and boosted their play-off hopes with a clinical second-half performance.

A well-worked free-kick led to Pierre Ekwah grabbed the equaliser seven minutes after the restart and that laid the platform for two stunning finishes from Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham to put their side firmly on their way to a second win in their last three games.