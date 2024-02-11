News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's stunning home attendances compared to Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and more

How does Sunderland's average home attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Feb 2024, 17:00 GMT

The Stadium of Light faithful were in fine form once again as the famous Wearside roar provided the soundtrack to Sunderland's impressive 3-1 win against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Despite falling behind to a Ryan Hardie goal four minutes before half-time, Michael Beale's men hit back in some style after the interval as they turned the game on its head and boosted their play-off hopes with a clinical second-half performance.

A well-worked free-kick led to Pierre Ekwah grabbed the equaliser seven minutes after the restart and that laid the platform for two stunning finishes from Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham to put their side firmly on their way to a second win in their last three games.

Not for the first time this season, over 40,000 supporters made their way to the Stadium of Light to get behind their side - but how does Sunderland's average home attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

Average attendance: 10,727

1. 24th — Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,727

Average attendance: 15,249

2. 23rd — Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,249

Average attendance: 16,261

3. 22nd — Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,261

Average attendance: 16,325

4. 21st — Millwall

Average attendance: 16,325

