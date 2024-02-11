Sunderland transfer debate continues after excellent performance amid Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham links
In recent transfer windows, following Corry Evans' injury setback just over a year ago, Sunderland's head coach has been asked about signing another holding midfielder.
Both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale have spoken about the benefits of having a more defensive-minded player in the middle of the park, yet the club have persisted with what they've got, with Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah predominantly starting in Sunderland's engine room.
In recent weeks Neil has returned to a deeper midfield role, allowing Ekwah to take up more advanced positions alongside Jobe Bellingham, who started on the bench against Plymouth but came on to score Sunderland's third goal in a 3-1 win.
And after a stuttering first-half team performance, which saw the Black Cats fall 1-0 down, Neil played a key part in Sunderland's second-half comeback, preventing counter attacks, driving forward in possession and distributing passes to his attacking teammates.
Neil saw plenty of the ball as Plymouth dropped back into a 5-4-1 formation, registering 91 touches with a 91.3 per cent passing accuracy (according to Whoscored.com), and made a fine tackle before giving the ball to Bellingham to set up Sunderland's third goal.
Of course a team higher up the table with more attacking firepower would have caused a deep-lying midfielder more problems, yet this was still a very impressive showing from a player who has been crucial for Sunderland this season - especially given their lack of alternatives.
Just look at what happened when Neil was controversially sent off during October's 4-0 defeat against Middlesbrough, when, albeit with 10 men, the side lost their shape in the second half. Fortunately for Sunderland, the 22-year-old has only missed one league game this term, when he was suspended for the 2-1 defeat at Stoke.
While the midfielder signed a contract extension last year and has expressed a desire to propel his boyhood club back to the Premier League, Neil's performances haven't gone unnoticed. Premier League teams have been tracking his progress, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham among those credited with interest.
If his career continues to progress at the same rate, it seems certain Neil will eventually play in the top flight. Sunderland fans will just hope it's on Wearside rather than elsewhere.