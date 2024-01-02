The latest on the transfer and contract situation of Sunderland star Dan Neil amid Premier League links.

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has been linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light in the week leading up to the Wear-Tyne derby.

The Black Cats will face old rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third-round on Saturday afternoon with the Championship side hoping to cause a massive upset over the Premier League outfit.

Neil, however, will likely be one of head coach Michael Beale's first picks to take on Newcastle United on Wearside with the 22-year-old boyhood Sunderland fan having played all but one of the Wearsiders league games so far this season.

Neil started alongside midfield colleagues Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last Saturday and played well for Beale's side as Sunderland ran out 2-0 winners.

Alex Pritchard and Nazairy Rusyn netted the all-important goals in the first half, a result which leaves Sunderland sixth in the Championship and very much still in play-off contention after a busy Christmas period.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the reports, Neil's contract and what he has said about his future:

What are the reports regarding Dan Neil and his transfer status?

Sunderland Nation state that the Black Cats are facing a 'January battle' to keep hold of midfielder Dan Neil.

The fansite links Liverpool (who showed interest in Neil last summer but did not bid formally) alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham with a move.

What is Dan Neil's contract situation and is he likely to leave in January?

Neil extended his contract until the end of the 2025-26 season back in March, which means that Sunderland are in an incredibly strong position should bids come in for the midfielder.

There is always the caveat, though, that Premier League clubs can offer big fees and big wages. It does at present, though, feel like it would take a monster bid to dislodge Neil from Sunderland in January and the Black Cats are under absolutely no pressure at all to sell.

What has Dan Neil said about his future at Sunderland and ambitions previously?

In October last year, Neil spoke about his new contract at Sunderland and his ambitions to help the club advance back to the Premier League one day.

“That’s why I signed the deal, I love the philosophy here," he said. "Listen I landed on my feet when the philosophy came in because I was an 18-year-old lad kind of on the fringes of the first team.

“I can’t thank the club enough because I’ve got invaluable experience week in, week out for the last two, three years which included a promotion and almost another one.