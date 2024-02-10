The Black Cats fell a goal behind in the first half when Argyle striker Ryan Hardie broke clear on the counter attack and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a calm finish. Yet Sunderland responded after the interval, with Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Made a decent early stop from Hardie before being left exposed by his defence when the striker scored shortly before half time. Was then nearly lobbed from the Plymouth half shortly after but got away with it. Didn’t have too much to do otherwise. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 9
Very, very good. The raking crossfield pass that set Clarke away for Sunderland’s second was a thing of beauty and summed up a strong performance in defence and attack. Looks to be relishing being back on the right flank. Mae a couple of excellent, crunching late challenges to sum up his side’s endeavour in turning this around. 9 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 8
Almost entirely dominant and particularly in the second half, where he cut out attacks before they’d barely begun and moved the ball very quickly. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 7
Stepped out of defence really well on a number of occasions and rarely troubled defensively. 7 Photo: Frank Reid