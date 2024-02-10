News you can trust since 1873
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Plymouth win - including two 9s and three 8s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT

Sunderland came from behind to beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?

The Black Cats fell a goal behind in the first half when Argyle striker Ryan Hardie broke clear on the counter attack and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a calm finish. Yet Sunderland responded after the interval, with Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players:

Made a decent early stop from Hardie before being left exposed by his defence when the striker scored shortly before half time. Was then nearly lobbed from the Plymouth half shortly after but got away with it. Didn’t have too much to do otherwise. 6

Anthony Patterson - 6

Made a decent early stop from Hardie before being left exposed by his defence when the striker scored shortly before half time. Was then nearly lobbed from the Plymouth half shortly after but got away with it. Didn't have too much to do otherwise. 6

Very, very good. The raking crossfield pass that set Clarke away for Sunderland’s second was a thing of beauty and summed up a strong performance in defence and attack. Looks to be relishing being back on the right flank. Mae a couple of excellent, crunching late challenges to sum up his side’s endeavour in turning this around. 9

Trai Hume - 9

Very, very good. The raking crossfield pass that set Clarke away for Sunderland's second was a thing of beauty and summed up a strong performance in defence and attack. Looks to be relishing being back on the right flank. Mae a couple of excellent, crunching late challenges to sum up his side's endeavour in turning this around. 9

Almost entirely dominant and particularly in the second half, where he cut out attacks before they’d barely begun and moved the ball very quickly. 8

Dan Ballard - 8

Almost entirely dominant and particularly in the second half, where he cut out attacks before they'd barely begun and moved the ball very quickly. 8

Stepped out of defence really well on a number of occasions and rarely troubled defensively. 7

Luke O'Nien - 7

Stepped out of defence really well on a number of occasions and rarely troubled defensively. 7

