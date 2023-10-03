Dan Neil’s response Sunderland fans will love after Liverpool and Burnley transfer links on deadline day
Dan Neil speaks about his Premier League aspirations with Sunderland - following reported Premier League interest in The Black Cats midfielder.
Dan Neil believes he can reach the Premier League with Sunderland despite interest from top-flight clubs in recent months.
Burnley and Liverpool were linked with a deadline-day move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who clearly has several admirers, yet it’s understood Sunderland didn’t receive an official bid.
The Black Cats are also in a strong position after Neil signed a contract extension, which will run until 2026, earlier this year.
Asked about his Premier League ambitions with Sunderland, Neil told the Echo: “That’s why I signed the deal, I love the philosophy here. Listen I landed on my feet when the philosophy came in because I was an 18-year-old lad kind of on the fringes of the first team.
“I can’t thank the club enough because I’ve got invaluable experience week in, week out for the last two, three years which included a promotion and almost another one.
“I fully believe in this squad that we’ve got here. I know it looks young on paper but I think we are more than good enough to compete at the top end of the table and hopefully achieve that goal of getting back to the Premier League.”
After making his senior debut for Sunderland in November 2018 during an EFL Trophy match, Neil has racked up 115 senior appearances for his boyhood club.
The midfielder made 47 Championship appearances, including play-off matches, last season and has started all nine league games for Tony Mowbray’s side so far this campaign.