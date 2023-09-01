Sunderland have knocked back an initial deadline-day approach for midfielder Dan Neil, according to The Telegraph.

Neil has made an impressive start to the season in a more advanced role and that appears to have pushed sides who have been tracking his excellent progress for a long time to move.

Burnley have reportedly made an initial loan approach with a future obligation to buy. Sunderland are in a very strong position to resist any interest that does materialise and sources have suggested to The Echo that at this stage at least - there has not been any substantive interest in Neil nor any official bids.

Sunderland are looking to reinforce their central midfield options on deadline even before taking into account any interest in their current players.

"It looks to me that Pierre and Dan are going to learn on the job," Tony Mowbray said on Thursday.

"We have talked a lot about trying to get some reinforcements in that area because if one of the gets injured…

"I think Jobe can drop deeper but then we have to experiment with a 17-year-old boy playing centre-midfield. In my opinion, we could do with another one.

"I don't worry about whether he plays or not - if Pierre sits on the bench for some games or Dan has to have a rest, what's wrong with that?

"I don't think they can play 46 games.

"We have to have some backup otherwise we are potentially asking for trouble somewhere down the line.

Burnley are not the only club said to be interested in Neil, with Liverpool also said to be one of the clubs who have been watching his progress.

The midfielder is a regular on Wearside and is very settled at his boyhood club, signing a new contract that runs until 2026 earlier this year.

"I’m excited to be extending my time here – I’ve really enjoyed myself so far and I feel like I’m learning and developing, which is what

"I want at my age having broken into the first team," Neil said at the time.

"All my family are Sunderland fans, so I have immense pride playing for the club. I always said I wanted to try and help this Club get back to where it belongs and signing this contract will give me an opportunity to help do that.”

It would take a huge bid for Sunderland to even consider Neil's departure, given his obvious potential and his currently critical importance to the team.

Sunderland have also had interest in Pierre Ekwah from Stuttgart this week, which was promptly rejected given his similar importance to Neil in Mowbray's side.

It is shaping up to be a tense and busy day on Wearside, with Ross Stewart and Lynden Gooch expected to depart for Southampton and Stoke City.

Southampton are also taking a strong interest in Patrick Roberts, who is in the last year of his current contract.

Sunderland are very active as they look to strengthen their side, with deals for Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn and French attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche progressing well.