Sunderland's new Chris Rigg future hope following Michael Beale sacking amid Man City and Liverpool 'interest'
Sunderland are hopeful that this week's decision to part ways with Michael Beale will help them keep hold of promising talent Chris Rigg. Rigg burst onto the scene earlier this season as the 16-year-old bagged a goal on his league debut in the 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light.
He went on to earn a regular role in the Black Cats side under Tony Mowbray, stepping off the bench to showcase the remarkable talent and potential that he possesses. However, following the change of head coach in December, with Michael Beale replacing Mowbray at the helm, Rigg struggled to get a look in.
The teenager, who was born in Hebburn, made just two appearances during Beale's ill-fated two-month spell on Wearside with his Championship game time amounting to just 32 minutes. Beale was relieved of his duties on Monday, though, following the disappointing loss at Birmingham City last weekend, and the hope is that the decision could prevent Rigg from looking elsewhere this summer.
That's according to Talksport, who claim a number of clubs across Europe, including Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United, are monitoring his progress with Sunderland. The teenager will be eligible to sign professional terms in June, when he turns 17, but there's no guarantees he will decide to stick around at Sunderland given he is able to sign with any club who make an approach for him.
Sunderland would, of course, be due compensation should he pursue opportunities elsewhere, but the club are keen to see him stick around and continue his development at the Stadium of Light.
The report claims Rigg is expected to pick up more minutes under interim chief Mike Dodds and he'll hope to be involved this weekend as the Black Cats take on Swansea City on home soil. Rigg, who made his full debut in the FA Cup last season when he was just 15, has made 12 appearances so far for Sunderland, with his first goal coming against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.