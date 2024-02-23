Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Latest team news as Mike Dodds prepares to make changes for Swansea match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Swansea - with interim boss Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
Dodds will take charge of the team until the end of the season after the Black Cats parted company with Michael Beale this week. Sunderland have 13 league games remaining this term but have drifted seven points away from the play-offs.
We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Dodds speaks to the media:
Mike Dodds press conference
Dodds on Callum Styles
"Callum has trained fully for the last two weeks and will be in the squad for tomorrow."
Dodds on Clarke and Hjelde
"The Jack Clarke one is an interesting one. I’m not a big social media person and am only getting things second and third hand. The information I get from social media is a lot worse than what it is.
"Jack rolled his ankle against Birmingham, obviously played 90 minutes and was super relaxed. The plan was for him to have a couple of days off and train Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. That hasn’t happened so I think the game tomorrow is probably going to come too early for him, then we’ll assess where we are on Monday. I don’t think the out for a month, I think that has been a little bit more sensationalised than it is.
"Leo is fine so I don’t know where that has come from."
Mike Dodds is here
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Dan Ballard is set to miss the side's next two matches against Swansea and Norwich after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season at Birmingham last week, resulting in a two-match suspension.
Jack Clarke is a big doubt for this weekend's match after picking up a foot injury, with the extent of the issue still unclear.
Callum Styles could be available for the first time after undergoing a minor surgery in January to remove his appendix.
Patrick Roberts (hamstring), Bradley Dack (hamstring), Aji Alese, Elliot Embleton (ankle), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (ACL) and Niall Huggins (knee) remain unavailable for this weekend’s match.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mike Dodds' pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's match against Swansea.
Sunderland's interim head coach is set to speak to the media at 2pm today, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.