"The Jack Clarke one is an interesting one. I’m not a big social media person and am only getting things second and third hand. The information I get from social media is a lot worse than what it is.

"Jack rolled his ankle against Birmingham, obviously played 90 minutes and was super relaxed. The plan was for him to have a couple of days off and train Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. That hasn’t happened so I think the game tomorrow is probably going to come too early for him, then we’ll assess where we are on Monday. I don’t think the out for a month, I think that has been a little bit more sensationalised than it is.