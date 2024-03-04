Pierre Ekwah says it was surprising when Sunderland parted company with head coach Michael Beale but insists the squad believe in interim boss Mike Dodds.

Dodds will take charge of the team until the end of the season, following Beale’s departure last month, yet the Black Cats have drifted nine points off the play-off places following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Norwich, their fourth consecutive loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about Beale’s short spell at the club, Ekwah told the Echo: “It’s always surprising when a gaffer needs to go. It’s happened twice this season so it’s definitely surprising. Like I said the other time, in football things like that happen, you need to move on and focus on the next one.”

On working with Dodds, who has been part of Sunderland’s coaching staff for the past two years, the midfielder added: “It’s been good. I’ve been working with him for like a year and a half now and he’s always been good. He is putting his ideas in place now and you are starting to see it. Unfortunately we didn’t win and it’s difficult but you can see what he’s trying to do and we believe in him as a team, and he believes in us which is good. We’ve definitely got a strong base to do something.”

Following the long trip to Norwich, Sunderland are preparing for Tuesday’s home game against Leicester, before Saturday’s trip to Southampton. “You have to be ready for that,” said Ekwah when asked about playing three games in quick succession. “We’ve been playing in the Championship for quite a long time so we are ready to go again. Leicester and Southampton are always good games, and even if you are a little bit tired you want to play. You want to give 100 per cent for the team and for the fans.”