Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Carrow Road:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Little he could do about Sargent’s goal as Sunderland’s defence failed to deal with a bouncing ball, and got through most of his work with little fuss or trouble. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 6
Gave the ball away at times but also made some strong challenges and put in some dangerous crosses that probably should have yielded a lot more from his team mates - an all-too-familiar theme of late. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jenson Seelt - 7
One or two shaky moments in possession but generally had a solid game with some good moments in and out of possession - definitely one for the future. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Used the ball well in the first and was largely dominant in his duels with a dangerous Norwich forward line. Made one strong block in the second half but between him and Hjelde, Sargent was able to score the winner. 6 Photo: Frank Reid