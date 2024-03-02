News you can trust since 1873
Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Luke O’Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

'Huge shift': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Norwich loss - including five 7s and four 5s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Norwich City at Carrow Road.
By Phil Smith
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:14 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Carrow Road:

Little he could do about Sargent’s goal as Sunderland’s defence failed to deal with a bouncing ball, and got through most of his work with little fuss or trouble. 6

Anthony Patterson - 6

Little he could do about Sargent's goal as Sunderland's defence failed to deal with a bouncing ball, and got through most of his work with little fuss or trouble. 6

Gave the ball away at times but also made some strong challenges and put in some dangerous crosses that probably should have yielded a lot more from his team mates - an all-too-familiar theme of late. 6

Trai Hume - 6

Gave the ball away at times but also made some strong challenges and put in some dangerous crosses that probably should have yielded a lot more from his team mates - an all-too-familiar theme of late. 6

One or two shaky moments in possession but generally had a solid game with some good moments in and out of possession - definitely one for the future. 7

Jenson Seelt - 7

One or two shaky moments in possession but generally had a solid game with some good moments in and out of possession - definitely one for the future. 7

Used the ball well in the first and was largely dominant in his duels with a dangerous Norwich forward line. Made one strong block in the second half but between him and Hjelde, Sargent was able to score the winner. 6

Luke O'Nien - 6

Used the ball well in the first and was largely dominant in his duels with a dangerous Norwich forward line. Made one strong block in the second half but between him and Hjelde, Sargent was able to score the winner. 6

