Ex-Sunderland man stalling on Premier League contract amid 'rift' as clubs circle Championship star
Sunderland are next in action against Leicester City at the Stadium of Light this coming Tuesday night in the Championship.
Mike Dodds' side are searching for their first win since February 10 against Plymouth Argyle with the Wearsiders having lost their last four games on the spin.
Here, though, we take a look at the Sunderland and Championship-related headlines that you may have missed from around the web ahead of the game:
Brentford are considering a move for Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as they prepare for the potential departure of 27-year-old Ivan Toney, who is interesting Chelsea and Arsenal. Sargent played and scored against Sunderland for Norwich City last weekend. (Football.London)
Fulham, Everton and Southampton are keeping tabs on Coventry City's 25-year-old attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare. The Englishman has managed nine goal contributions in 21 appearances for the Sky Blues this season. Southampton have also been linked with Sunderland man Jack Clarke (The Sun/Various)
Former Sunderland manager David Moyes is yet to decide on signing the new contract he has been offered by West Ham United. Reports state that the 60-year-old Scottish manager's fractured relationship with fans and a rift with sporting director Tim Steidten. (Football Insider)
Relegation-threatened Burnley are expected to keep former Manchester City player Vincent Kompany as manager even if The Clarets drop down to the Championship and face Sunderland again. Burnley are 11 points adrift of 17th place in the Premier League with the signs pointing towards the drop. (Football Insider)