Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong has secured his first summer signing - and more good news could follow.

Gateshead have completed the signing of left-back David Ferguson on a one-year deal after his departure from National League rivals Hartlepool United was confirmed.

The 31-year-old defender started his professional career with Sunderland and counted the likes of George Honeyman and Duncan Watmore amongst his team-mates during his time at the Academy of Light. Ferguson was an unused substitute for the Black Cats in a defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the 2012/13 Premier League season and that was the closest he came to making a senior competitive appearance for the Black Cats before his departure to Blackpool in January 2015.

David Ferguson was Alun Armstrong's first signing as Gateshead manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan - Gateshead FC

Ferguson returned to the North East with Northern League club Shildon 18 months later but moved back up the non-league pyramid to spend time with Darlington and York City over the following seasons. A move to Hartlepool came in August 2020 and was part of the side promoted into League Two following a dramatic National League promotion final win over Torquay United during his first season with Dave Challinor’s men.

Ferguson remained with Pools following their relegation in 2023 and has made over 230 appearances for the club - but a goal-scoring display in a 1-1 draw with Forest Green Rovers in May will go down as his last for the club after he accepted an offer to join Gateshead.

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, Ferguson told the club website: “It’s probably the last week it’s been in the pipeline, speaking to the manager, and I am quite happy it’s all sorted and looking forward to it. He asked what my situation was, it was still up in the air at Hartlepool but things didn’t fizzle out how they thought they were going to go.

“As soon as I spoke to Alun and said I was available, it was a no-brainer to be honest. I’ve known the manager quite a long time and whoever has played for him has said he’s been great. He has been a factor in joining and he says the way he wants to play will suit me. I like to get forward, crosses into the box, love my assists, so there are probably people from my previous club Hartlepool will know - but I’m pleased it’s all sorted and done.”

Local identity

Gateshead manager Alun Armstrong (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

The move means Ferguson will become Alun Armstrong’s first signing as Heed manager as he lives up to a promise to bring a more local feel to the Gateshead squad by completing the addition of the Sunderland-born defender.

Speaking last week, the former Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough striker told The Echo: “It will be a rebuild but I look at the squad and there are some top players in there that I want to stay. Finances will dictate a lot of that and that’s probably where I’ve earned a little bit where I’m quite clever in the transfer market, I bring people in, I move them on and hopefully that’s what has probably helped the chairman bring me in.

“I’ve had a lot of players where I have been successful with them and that’s what I’m looking to achieve here. On the flip side of that we have some good young kids that haven’t been utilised in the last couple of years and I want to get that back.”

Gateshead have confirmed they are continuing to work with FIFA, the Football Association and a number of other clubs in the same situation to get a registration ban lifted and will be able to register Ferguson once that process is complete.

Financial boost

Gateshead striker Owen Oseni has joined St Mirren (photo Charlie Waugh) | Charlie Waugh

There could be a major financial boost on the way for the Heed as they receive more positive news after a challenging start to the summer. Former Heed star Owen Oseni has been the subject of interest from two EFL clubs despite struggling to make an impact following a move to Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in January. The 22-year-old has failed to find the net during his time with the Buddies - but could now net a move back to England after League One club Plymouth Argyle and an unnamed League Two club had offers accepted by St Mirren. The move could net Gateshead a five-figure financial boost after they agreed a sell-on clause in the deal that took Oseni to St Mirren just over six months ago.

