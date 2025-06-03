Former Gateshead manager lands South Shields role as another Heed exit confirmed

New South Shields manager Ian Watson has made his first appointment since taking charge of the National League North club last week.

Former Gateshead manager Carl Magnay has been named as new assistant manager of South Shields less than 24 hours after his departure from the International Stadium was confirmed.

The move sees Magnay reunite with newly appointed Mariners manager Ian Watson after the duo worked together on a number of occasions during their time with the Heed, MK Dons and Carlisle United. The new South Shields number two left his role as first-team coach of the latter in October last year after agreeing to start his own managerial career with Gateshead after representing the National League club as a player and player-coach over three separate spells on the south bank of the Tyne.

However, after a difficult second half to the season that saw Gateshead fall narrowly short in their bid for a play-off place in non-league’s top tier, Magnay resigned from his post on Monday - but has now made a quickfire return to the dugout after being officially confirmed as Watson’s first appointment since he was named as South Shields boss last week.

Speaking following his own appointment, Watson admitted he was looking for someone he trusts and someone familiar with his demands and style of play as he looked to appoint an assistant - and Magnay believes he can provide the Mariners boss with what he is looking for after working alongside him over recent seasons.

He told the club website: “I’m really pleased. Ian is someone I am really close to, he’s someone I really value. He’s a fantastic coach and I think he’ll be an excellent manager. He’s a hugely popular person and someone I am looking forward to supporting as best I can. I think we work well together and we are looking forward to the challenge. Me and Ian know each other very well, we’ve worked with each other before. We feel like we work well together so when he got the opportunity to be the manager here, I was really fortunate that he had me in the forefront of his mind and that he saw a lot of strengths in me that he thought could benefit him. That’s what I am here for, I’m here to support him as best I can, drive standards and get this club, which has huge potential, to where we think it can get to.”

Another Heed departure confirmed

Gateshead head of recruitment Luke Clark (photo Ryan Montgomery/@themedia_hq) | (photo Ryan Montgomery/@themedia_hq)

There was another key departure confirmed at Gateshead on Tuesday as a challenging summer took another turn. Following the departures of chairman Neil Pinkerton, club captain Greg Olley and former manager Magnay, the Heed’s head of recruitment Luke Clark has now revealed he has left the club for ‘a new challenge’.

He posted on X: “Loved my time at @GatesheadFC and I have made some great friends along the way - the day at Wembley is one I'll cherish forever - Wishing the club the very best for the future. Time for a new challenge”

