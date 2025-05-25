New Gateshead chairman releases statement as Olley and Pinkerton depart

It is all change at Gateshead after Bernard McWilliams was named as the National League club's new chairman.

Gateshead chairman Bernard McWilliams has spoken out for the first time since he was named as successor to Neil Pinkerton at the National League club.

After a period of hectic activity behind the scenes at the International Stadium, it was confirmed a proposed takeover by a consortium led by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe would not go ahead. In a statement released earlier this month, the Heed also confirmed Pinkerton had decided to end his six-year chairmanship of the club he has supported throughout his life.

Vice-chairman McWilliams has now stepped into the role he vacated and the role he vacated and there is a long list of tasks for the new man to oversee as the Tynesiders prepare for next season.

Club captain and Heed legend Greg Olley confirmed he was to leave the club in an emotional statement released over the weekend as his contract comes to an end. The Heed remain in talks over new deals for Robbie Tinkler, Luke Hannant, Charlie Colkett, Ryan Bartley and Ben Worman - but Jean Belehouan, Jamie Bramwell and former Newcastle United forward Tom Allan have all been released. Former Sunderland goalkeeper Harrison Bond and experienced duo Harrison Bond and Brandon Haunstrup have been offered new deals and one-year options have been taken up on Kain Adom, George Shelvey and Fenton John.

McWilliams paid tribute to Pinkerton and Olley after their departures were confirmed and revealed a ‘review of all club processes and practices’ is now taking place ahead of his first season as chairman.

In a statement released on the club website on Saturday, the new Heed chairman said: “The last two weeks have been extremely challenging following my appointment as chairman. Firstly, I’d like to thank Neil Pinkerton for the work he has carried out over the last six years. We started this journey together and achieved considerable success over the that time with winning the National League North and two trips to Wembley, with the last one coming away with the FA Trophy.

“We have seen some excellent players come and go, not least of which is Greg Olley, whose contract was up and albeit late, an extension to that contract was not able to be agreed. He will be a big miss at the club and I thank him for his service and wish him all the best for the future.

“We press on though with preparations for next season, and we are in discussions with several players out of contract in the hope we can retain their services. We are also currently undergoing a review of all club processes and practices to confirm we can run as efficiently as possible to maximise what we can do on the pitch.”

“There is a lot of work to do in order to get things ready for next season”

Gateshead supporters started the battle to keep their club alive back in March 2019 | JPI Media

McWilliams also stressed the need for the Gateshead board to forge closer links with supporters and revealed there will be regular meetings with representatives of the Gateshead Soul group that played a leading role in hauling the club back from the brink just over six years ago.

He said: “We also want to reiterate the intention of the board to meet regularly with Gateshead Soul representatives to build a closer relationship between fans and board members. We also would like to thank Soul members for their financial contributions, which have made up the other 15% of the shortfall we operate on.

“There is a lot of work to do in order to get things ready for next season, but please rest assured that everything will be done to make us the best that we can be. I also thank the board for the confidence they have shown in me as I embark on this new journey. I fully understand the challenges that lie ahead, and with your support look forward to building on the successes of the previous seasons.”

