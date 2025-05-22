Horden CW set first target after securing promotion into Northern League Division One

Horden CW claimed promotion into Northern League Division One with an impressive title win.

Horden CW have been told what their ‘first aim’ must be as they prepare for life in Northern League Division One.

After suffering Division Two play-off heartache in the previous two seasons, Jonny Payne’s men finally landed promotion into step five of the non-league pyramid with an impressive title win as their most recent campaign came to a dramatic end.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

After their title hopes appeared to have taken a major blow with a shock home defeat against Sunderland RCA, the Marras took advantage of Yarm and Eaglescliffe’s home loss against Darlington Town to seal the title with a 2-0 win against Alnwick Town on the penultimate weekend of a long season.

A goal in each half from Jack Pounder and Taylor Campbell were enough to see Horden over the line and set off wild celebrations at Welfare Park. However, plans for the new season were already well underway by the time promotion had been sealed and relying on members of their squad that possess Division One experience will be key ahead of a historic campaign.

Marras assistant manager Andy Colledge told The Echo: “It’s going to be tough and our first aim will be avoiding relegation so targeting 45 points in a 38 game season. We came into Division Two four seasons ago and the aim back then was to do the same and build season-by-season. We’ve a few already in squad with Division One experience so we will be leaning on them along with looking to add a few new faces. It is a challenge but it’s a fresh one and it’s one we’re looking forward to.”

