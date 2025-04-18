Horden CW boss reflects on 'incredible' Northern League Division Two title win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horden CW have been celebrating a Northern League Division Two title and promotion over the last week.

Horden CW manager Jonny Payne believes his title winners have overcome a mental barrier by securing promotion into Division One this season.

After suffering play-off heartache over the last two seasons, the Marras have looked on course to finally secure a promotion into Division One throughout the current campaign. By showing a high level of consistency and making themselves hard to beat, Payne’s men have lost just three of their 41 league games so far this season and were officially crowned as champions after a dramatic afternoon last weekend.

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

Goals from Jack Pounder and Taylor Campbell helped the Marras put one foot in Division One and their great leap was officially confirmed when a 100th minute goal from Darlington Town’s James Beauchamp condemned title rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe to an agonising defeat.

Reflecting on the title win and what lies ahead, Payne told The Echo: “I think the back end of the season, it seemed to get stronger and a lot of teams improved. I feel lucky we avoid them at the time. There have been so many teams that have been a threat to what we were trying to do and we had to work hard to get over the line this year. I think it’s a mental barrier for the club but more so for me. We are all over the moon and there was no expectation on me when we entered the Northern League so we are delighted to have done what we have done.

“The title win made everybody’s day, it was a brilliant moment for everyone involved, we were ecstatic. I think this has been the toughest season that I’ve ever experienced but we are just delighted to have come through it and we are really looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead now.”

