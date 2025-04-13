Horden CW celebrate historic promotion after Alnwick Town win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were title celebrations for Horden CW as they were crowned Northern League Division Two champions on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horden CW have been urged to put their Northern League Division Two title celebrations to one side and focus on rounding off a historic season in fine style.

The Marras claimed a 2-0 home win against Alnwick Town on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack Pounder and Taylor Campbell to take themselves to the brink of winning the title on the final weekend of the season. However, those celebrations were brought forward a week as title rivals Yarm and Eaglescliffe fell to a late defeat against Darlington Town to leave Horden four points clear with just a game remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horden CW celebrate their Northern League Division Two title win (photo Horden CW) | Horden CW

The celebrations got underway moments after the full-time whistle was blown at Welfare Park - but the Marras heroes have been reminded they have two key games left before their hard-earned summer break gets underway.

Speaking in the aftermath of the celebrations, assistant manager Andy Colledge told The Echo: “The title win and promotion has been the result of four years of sheer hard work from everyone involved in the club since we came into the Northern League from the Wearside League. We had play-off heartache in the last two seasons, we were determined to ensure that didn’t happen again and it certainly has not this year. We will enjoy our night but we know it’s back to hard work and getting ready for a ginal league game of the season and the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup final too.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Callum Johnston, Levi Collins and Evann Jardine all scored as third placed Jarrow came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win against Billingham Town and Liam Heywood’s late goal gave Boldon CA a dramatic three points at Chester-le-Street United. A brace from Jack Proctor and a goal apiece from Jack Robertson and Ryan Wright gave them a comfortable 4-0 victory against Washington and Dan Maw and Liam Appleby helped Sunderland RCA preserve their Northern League status with a 2-0 win against Newcastle University. Bedlington Terriers as they shared eight goals in their draw with Ryton and Crawcrook Albion, FC Hartlepool battled to a goalless home draw with Grangetown Boys Club.

Your next non-league read: Gateshead boss praises former Nottingham Forest keeper ahead of major test