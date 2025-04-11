Gateshead boss praises former Nottingham Forest keeper ahead of major test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead face a tough test as they prepare to visit National League play-off rivals Forest Green Rovers on Saturday evening.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay could hand another opportunity to former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper George Shelvey as his side prepare to visit Forest Green Rovers this weekend.

The 23-year-old stopper joined the Heed in January and has made four appearances during the early months of his time on Tyneside after initially deputising for summer signing Tiernan Brooks after he suffered a foot injury. The latter returned to action last month but it was Shelvey who was named in the starting eleven as Magnay’s side ended a poor run of form with a 2-1 home win against relegation threatened Dagenham and Redbridge last weekend.

Gateshead goalkeeper George Shelvey (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

First-half goals from recent signings Tim Akinola and Ethan Robson were enough to see off the Daggers - although Shelvey made a number of smart saves and showed his impressive distribution to ensure he gave Magnay something to think about ahead of Saturday’s long trip to Forest Green.

However, the Heed boss revealed his decision to recall Shelvey last weekend was not as dramatic as some may think after he revealed Brooks is still contending with a foot injury that curtailed what had been an impressive start to life on Tyneside.

“It wasn’t as big a call as people think because Tiernan has an issue,” the Heed boss told The Echo.

“Tiernan’s foot is a significant one in terms of how he manages it long-term and he came back at Eastleigh and he was massively undercooked - but he put himself on the line for me and for the club. I think the fact he hasn’t trained properly for a long period of time, we’ve been protecting him, so he hasn’t been able to get back to the physical condition that he was previously.

“We had a long discussion and he sort of sacrificed himself for the team and we are lucky we have an able deputy in George. I thought he was outstanding, vocally, his distribution, not just short passes but to go in behind the opposition with quality as well. We are pleased with a lot of elements and individual performances.”

The visit to Forest Green will kickstart a challenging end to the season for Gateshead as it precedes an Easter weekend double-header with second placed York City and a Hartlepool United side that are showing serious signs of improvement in recent weeks. A final away day of the season will take the Heed to a Boston United side that have won six of their last eight games before fellow play-off contenders Southend United travel to the International Stadium on May Bank Holiday Monday for the final rame of the regular season.

“We are looking forward to attacking them”

Gateshead have named Carl Magnay as their new manager (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

For Magnay, thoughts of what lies ahead are far from daunting as he urged his players to ‘attack’ the final five games of another eventful season for his club.

“We are slowly building and the players that have come back in will gain a lot of confidence from that win (against Dagenham). I actually think the game and surface at Forest Green will suit us really well and we are going down there with confidence. We have some tough games in these five but I actually think they are games that will suit us now. We are looking forward to attacking them.”

Long-term injury victims Jacob Butterfield and Greg Olley remain on the sidelines - but Magnay has a strong squad for the game and has several major calls to make before finalising his starting eleven.

