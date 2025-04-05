'It was important' - Gateshead relief after crucial win over Dagenham & Redbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gateshead ended a poor run of form with a narrow home win against National League rivals Dagenham and Redbridge.

Carl Magnay admitted there was a large dose of relief when the full-time whistle was blown on Gateshead’s home win against National League rivals Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Heed went into their clash with the Daggers looking to bring an end to a run of six consecutive games and earn a first win since a 3-1 victory at Solihull Moors in February. Magnay opted to ring the changes as Tim Akinola and Ethan Robson were handed home debuts, Brandon Haunstrup was handed a start and there was a recall for goalkeeper George Shelvey as he replaced regular number one Tiernan Brooks, who had a slight knock.

Gateshead claimed a 2-1 home win against Dagenham and Redbridge (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

If the Heed were lacking in confidence, they certainly did not let it show as they dominated possession during the opening quarter of an hour without creating a meaningful opportunity. However, their slick passing eventually paid off with the midway point of the half approaching as Akinola marked his debut with a neat finish from the edge of the area after good work down the left-hand side from Luke Hannant.

One became two eight minutes before half-time when former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson rounded off a patient passage of play with a cool finish after he was released in behind the visitors back four by a slick pass from Regan Booty.

If Gateshead’s first-half performance was slick and silky, the second-half display was more grit and determination as Magnay’s men ground out what could be a crucial three points on an International Stadium pitch that appears to be deteriorating with every passing game. Their visitors got the only goal after half-time as Josh Rees’ low shot found its way into the net via the post and Heed keeper Shelvey.

Despite some late nerves, Gateshead held on to claim a much-needed win that temporarily moved them into fifth place in the National League table - although they slipped into sixth when FC Halifax Town grabbed a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw at Eastleigh. However, for Magnay, ending a difficult run of form with a hard-earned win was all that mattered.

“Relief - but it’s also the reality of the situation,” said the Heed boss when asked what the main emotion was when the full-time whistle was blown.

“I said the difference would hopefully be the quality of the players on the pitch, players who have known the system and known how we have played for a long time. That’s no disrespect to the boys who have been playing but it’s been very messy, there have been a lot of ins and outs and today there were lots of changes with players coming back fro long periods out.

“To have that knowledge and understanding of the Gateshead way was what produced that first-half performance and I liked the grit, effort and determination in the second-half. The spell we are in, it was important that fans saw maximum effort and quality moments - and I think we got that.”

The Heed now have a free midweek to prepare for next weekend’s visit to Forest Green Rovers.

Gateshead: Shelvey, Richardson, Tinkler, Haunstrup (Grayson), Humbles, Hannant, Booty, Robson (Worman), Akinola (Johnson), Newton (Nouble), Malcolm (Sellars-Fleming) Subs: Bond, Bartley

Dagenham and Redbridge: Turner, Hessenthaler (Lawless), Phipps, Rees, Umerah, Hill, N’Guessan (Khaleel), Harrack (Rendall), Rutherford, Wyllie (Loupalo-Bi), Kalambayi Subs: Harvey, Clayton

