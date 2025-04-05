Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East will be represented in the FA Trophy final once again as Spennymoor Town sealed a historic appearance at Wembley.

Gateshead manager Carl Magnay hailed former club Spennymoor Town after they reached their first ever FA Trophy Final with a penalty shoot-out win at National League club Rochdale.

The Moors had already seen of National League opposition in the form of Sutton United and Gateshead’s conquerers Boston United in the previous rounds to set up their first ever semi-final appearance in the competition. However, it seemed as if that would be where their historic run would end after goals from former Hartlepool United forward Devante Rodney and Aidan Barlow came either side of a Finley Shrimpton equaliser to give the hosts a lead that remained in place until the fifth minute of second-half injury-time.

However, a dramatic equaliser from on-loan Gateshead striker Aidan Rutledge ensured the tie would be settled by the lottery of a penalty shoot-out. After a perfect nine spot-kicks had been taken, on-loan Derby County goalkeeper Rohan Luthra wrote his name into Moors folklore by keeping out Tarryn Allarakhia’s effort to send his temporary employer’s to Wembley for only the second time in their history.

Magnay, who was part of the Gateshead coaching staff when they won last year’s FA Trophy and made 42 appearances for Spennymoor during his playing career, revealed his pride at seeing his former club seal a Wembley date with Tommy Widdrington’s Aldershot Town next month.

Speaking after his own side claimed a 2-1 home win against National League rivals Dagenham and Redbridge, the former Moors defender said: “I have to say a massive congratulations to all of my mates on the staff at Spennymoor. There are some fantastic people there, some of my best friends in life as well as in football. I couldn’t be more happy and more proud of them because they have got a magnificent day ahead of them. I know it, having been to Wembley a few times, twice in an FA Trophy final so we wish them all of the best. It’s fantastic that they are flying the flag for the North East and it would be an amazing achievement and a nod to the North East non-league scene so best of luck to them going forward for the final.”

